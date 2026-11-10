Singaporean nabbed at Ipoh airport with ganja buds worth $473,000

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Malaysian police said 36 plastic packages containing 19.04kg of the drugs were found in his check-in baggage.

IPOH – The Malaysian police have arrested a 29-year-old Singaporean and seized about RM1.5 million (S$473,000) worth of dried marijuana flowers at the Sultan Azlan Shah Airport .

Perak police chief Mohd Alwi Zainal Abidin said the unemployed man was apprehended after his check-in baggage was searched by auxiliary policemen at the airport at 6.20am on Nov 8 .

Alwi said 36 plastic packages containing 19.04kg of the drugs were found in the baggage.

“From our investigation, the individual was on his way to deliver contraband to London via transit in Singapore.

“He received the job offer from a website which promises lucrative pay,” he told a press conference at state police contingent headquarters in Malaysia on Nov 10 .

“It is a trend now to use less busy airports to traffic drugs,” he added.

Alwi said the man arrived in Malaysia on Nov 7 .

“He flew to Kuala Lumpur first and stayed at a hotel in Kajang before coming here.

“We believe he picked up the (contraband in Kajang) before taking an e-hailing ride to Ipoh,” he added.

Alwi said the man was remanded for seven days from Nov 9 for investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries a death sentence, or life imprisonment with caning, upon conviction. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK