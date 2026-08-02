Singaporean motorcyclist killed in accident on Malaysia’s North-South Expressway in Johor

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

KULAI, Johor – A 56-year-old Singaporean motorcyclist was killed after crashing into the back of a luxury multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) along the North-South Expressway near Kulai in Johor.

Kulai Officer in Charge of Police District Assistant Commissioner Tan Seng Lee said police received information about the accident at about 2.05pm on Aug 2, which occurred at KM44.6 of the expressway heading south.

“The motorcyclist was travelling southbound with two other motorcyclists, aged 57 and 39, who were Malaysians,” he said.

Tan added the 56-year-old lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into the rear of the MPV, which was being driven by a 32-year-old Singaporean woman in the right lane.

He said traffic ahead of the vehicles was moving slowly at the time of the incident.

“The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from Kulai Hospital,” he said.

Tan added that the 39-year-old Malaysian motorcyclist suffered a fractured right thigh, while the 57-year-old sustained minor injuries. Both were treated at Kulai Hospital.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 and those with information can contact investigating officer Inspector Mohd Ruslan Mohamed at +6013-3063710 or go to the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division at the Kulai district police headquarters.

Tan also urged road users to exercise caution, obey traffic regulations and remain alert to road conditions to ensure the safety of themselves and other road users. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK