Singaporean man gets 14 days’ jail, fined $2.2k for insulting Islam in JB

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Anim Atam was charged with deliberately uttering words insulting Islam with the intention of wounding the religious feelings of another person.

JOHOR BAHRU - A Singaporean security guard has been sentenced to 14 days’ jail and fined RM7,000 (S$2,200) after pleading guilty to insulting Islam in a Johor court.

The accused, Mohamed Anim Atam, 56, was given the sentence on Aug 21 after pleading guilty to the offence before Magistrate A. Shaarmini.

According to the charge, Mohamed Anim had deliberately uttered words insulting Islam with the intention of wounding the religious feelings of another person.

He was accused of committing the offence while travelling from Jalan Tun Razak to Jalan Meldrum near the city centre at about 5pm on July 30.

The charge was framed under Section 298 of the Penal Code, which provides for imprisonment of up to one year, a fine, or both upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Eizlan Azhar sought an appropriate sentence, given that the case had gone viral on social media and involved race, religion and royalty (3R) issues.

The accused, who was unrepresented, appealed for a lighter sentence, saying that he suffered from high blood pressure and was undergoing divorce proceedings that required him to appear at the Syariah Court in his country.

On July 30, a video involving the Singaporean man allegedly insulting Islam while travelling in an e-hailing car went viral on social media.

In the footage, he can be heard allegedly uttering the offending words in Malay.

After being chided by the vehicle’s driver, he apologised several times before the vehicle stops and he apparently alights.

Following the incident, the suspect was arrested on Aug 18 by a team of officers and personnel from the Criminal Investigation Division of the Johor Bahru South district police headquarters with the assistance of the Singapore police.

A mobile phone was also seized from the suspect to assist in investigations. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK