Singaporean dies in Johor road accident, another man seriously injured

A 57-year-old Singaporean man died in a road accident in Mersing, Johor, on Tuesday.

Another man was seriously injured when their Nissan van crashed into a 10-tonne lorry in Jalan Mersing-Jemaluang, reported Bernama news agency.

Mr Megat Omar Ismail, 57, died at the scene, said Mersing Fire and Rescue Station operations commander Mohamed Zainuddin Ahmad.

Sixty-year-old Md Shash Mohd Said was seriously injured. It was not stated in the report if Mr Shash is a Singaporean.

The Straits Times has reached out to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for clarification.

The lorry driver, Mr Muhamad Fazli Bahri, 48, was unhurt, Mr Zainuddin said in a statement.

Mr Megat Omar’s body was handed over to the police, while Mr Shash was taken to Mersing Hospital.

Mr Zainuddin said his team were alerted to the accident at 11.53am on Tuesday. A fire engine and nine personnel were deployed to the scene.

He added that special rescue equipment was needed to extricate the two men, who were trapped in the van.

Mr Zainuddin also said that the victim was confirmed dead by Malaysia’s Ministry of Health officials.