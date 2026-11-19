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Chen Long, 29, faces the death penalty after being charged in the Magistrate’s Court on Nov 19 with trafficking 19kg of cannabis at Sultan Azlan Shah Airport.

IPOH – A Singaporean man was charged in the Magistrate’s Court on Nov 19 with trafficking about 19kg of cannabis at Sultan Azlan Shah Airport in Ipoh.

Chen Long, 29, indicated that he understood the charge when it was read to him in Mandarin, but the court recorded no plea as the case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Chen allegedly trafficked an estimated 19,040g of cannabis at baggage machine A at the airport’s check-in counter at 6.20am on Nov 8.

The charge under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 is punishable under Section 39B(2) of the same Act by death or life imprisonment, with at least 12 strokes of the cane if the death penalty is not imposed.

Magistrate Norizan Riduan set Feb 26, 2027, for submission of the chemistry report and did not offer Chen bail.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ainin Sofiya Azlaini prosecuted, while lawyer Sivananthan Ragava represented Chen. BERNAMA