Singaporean killed in superbike crash near Ipoh

A Singaporean woman died on the spot when the superbike she was on skidded and crashed into the road divider near the Menora Tunnel on Malaysia's North-South Expressway.

The 55-year-old pillion rider, identified as Madam Maimunah Abdul Hamid, was travelling north with her husband, Mr Abdul Rahim Mohd - also a Singaporean - when the accident occurred at 4.45am yesterday.

The Menora Tunnel, which forms part of the North-South Expressway, is located about 20km north of Ipoh, the capital of Perak state.

"The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical team, while the male victim suffered injuries to his right shoulder and right ankle," said Ipoh police chief Mohd Ali Tamby.

"The body was sent to the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital for a post-mortem," he added.

Investigations revealed that the impact of the accident caused Madam Maimunah to be thrown off the high-powered vehicle. She landed in the bushes on the left shoulder of the expressway.

Mr Abdul Rahim, who was driving the bike, fell in the middle of the road.

The authorities received a distress call alerting them to the incident at 5.18am. The rescue operation ended at 6.49am.

The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 on causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.