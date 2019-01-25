Singaporean killed after motorbike skids, crashes on North-South Expressway near Ipoh

IPOH (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A Singaporean on a high-powered motorcycle was killed while his pillion rider suffered minor injuries in an accident near the Menora Tunnel of the North-South Expressway in the early hours of Friday (Jan 25).

The Fire and Rescue Department received a call at 5.18am, and a team from the Meru Raya station was promptly rushed to the scene near Ipoh.

The rider, a man, died at the scene after he crashed the motorcycle into a divider. His female pillion rider, also from Singapore, was only slightly hurt.

The couple were heading north when their motorcycle skidded and hit a divider.