Singaporean dead in motorcycle crash in Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR - A Singaporean woman has died in a road accident in Selangor on Wednesday evening (Oct 31), after the superbike on which she was riding pillion swerved out of control in rainy weather, Malaysian police said.

Pauline Leong, 42, was flung on to the highway, and is believed to have died on the spot from severe head injuries.

The accident occurred at about 5.15pm near Tanjung Malim, at the Lembah Beringin junction of the North-South Expressway.

The motorcycle, a BMW GS R1200, was being driven by 43-year-old Admen Lim Beng Yaw, who is also Singaporean.

He suffered serious injuries and is believed to be warded at Slim River Hospital.