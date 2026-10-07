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Singaporean among 3 women with breathing difficulties after JB City Square carpark fire

The blaze originated from a sport utility vehicle (SUV) before spreading to nearby vehicles.

JOHOR BAHRU – Three women, including a Singaporean, suffered breathing difficulties following a car fire in the basement of the Johor Bahru City Square shopping centre on the afternoon of Oct 6.

The Johor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations Centre said it received an emergency call at 3.40pm, after which teams from the Larkin and Tebrau fire and rescue stations arrived at the scene about six minutes later.

City Square mall is connected to the Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex by an overhead bridge.

Larkin Fire and Rescue Station chief Mohd Suhaimi Abdul Jamal said the blaze originated from a sport utility vehicle (SUV) before spreading to nearby vehicles.

Eight cars were completely destroyed, while two others sustained between 20% and 30% damage.

Firefighters used two 90m hose lines connected to the building’s fire protection system and the fire engine pump to contain the blaze.

Three women – Haslinda Ngadelan, 48, Singaporean Tan Lee Huang, 57, and a 35-year-old victim yet to be named – suffered breathing difficulties due to smoke inhalation.

Firefighters rendered initial first aid at the scene, and the 48-year-old victim was subsequently sent to Hospital Sultanah Aminah for further treatment.

The operation involved 26 personnel equipped with three Fire Rescue Tender (FRT) vehicles and two EMRS units.

Rescue personnel conducted a thorough search of the parking area to ensure no other individuals were trapped.

The operation ended at 8.37pm. The cause of the incident and the total losses are still under investigation. BERNAMA, THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK