Singapore wants study to be completed on Johor River's water supply

PUTRAJAYA - Singapore's Ministry of Environment and Water Resources (MEWR) has requested that a study on factors affecting the Johor River is completed to ensure "resilient water supply for Singapore and Johor".

Minister Masagos Zulkifli said on Thursday (Sept 27) that he communicated this to Malaysia's Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister Xavier Jayakumar in an informal meeting on Wednesday.

"The environment has changed, rainfall has changed, water catchment areas that feed into the Johor River and Linggiu Reservoir has also changed. So there is a need for us to study," Mr Masagos said.

Singapore draws water from Johor under a 1962 agreement.

In January, Malaysia and Singapore announced a joint hydrometric modelling study of the Johor River, in a bid to increase water yield and conserve supply in the Linggiu Reservoir. The reservoir discharges water into the Johor River.

The study was announced at the eighth Singapore-Malaysia Leaders' Retreat in Singapore, by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and then Malaysian premier Najib Razak.

Mr Masagos was speaking at the sidelines of the 31st Malaysia-Singapore Annual Exchange of Visits (MSAEV) between the MEWR and Malaysia's Ministry of Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change (MESTECC).

"Minister Xavier understands the importance of doing such a study so that we can size how and what we can do," he added.

Under the 1962 Water Agreement between the two countries, which expires in 2061, Singapore is entitled to draw up to 250 million gallons a day (mgd) of raw water from the Johor River at three sen (one Singapore cent) per 1,000 gallons.

Johor is entitled to buy five mgd of treated water from Singapore at 50 sen per 1,000 gallons. Singapore has said this price is heavily subsidised and below the cost of treating the water.

The MSAEV saw various agencies from both sides engage in discussions over emissions, water quality in the Johor Strait, emergency responses for chemical spills and environmental training programmes.

However, Mr Masagos and Ms Yeo Bee Yin, Malaysia's Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Minister, said they did not discuss the Asean transboundary haze agreement, despite a regional meeting set for early October in Myanmar.

"We don't work bilaterally to address a multilateral issue," Mr Masagos said of the agreement which was a response to open burning in Indonesia's palm oil plantations which shrouded the region in thick smoke in recent years.

"We are appreciative there has not been an episode of intense bad haze for the last few years," he added, congratulating Indonesia for "putting feet on the ground" to stem the problem.

Ms Yeo said that she is "expecting one-step improvement" at a time during each round of haze meetings.

"I have faith that Asean as a region, we be able solve this problem not only for haze, but to really build our brand in sustainable palm oil," she said.

The meetings also saw deep discussion in moving towards "zero-waste", with Malaysia studying whether it can apply some of Singapore's ideas.

Ms Yeo said the challenge was to implement a "circular economy" where products can be repeatedly reused so "the net production of waste that we eventually have can be reduced as we cope with an increasing population".

Mr Masagos said that Singapore has pursued a strategy of "co-creating solutions" with the public, such as using technology to make it simple for them to separate waste.

During his two-day visit, Mr Masagos also met Malaysia's Federal Territories Minister Khalid Samad, Deputy Finance Minister Amiruddin Hamzah and Deputy Religious Affairs Minister Fuziah Salleh.