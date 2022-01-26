Singapore to pump $12.4b into Indonesia's green economy, logistics hub

Singapore will invest US$9.2 billion (S$12.4 billion) to support green investments and build a logistics port hub in Indonesia, President Joko Widodo said.

The money, he said, will fund renewable energy projects in Batam, Riau Islands province, and in Sumba Island and West Manggarai in East Nusa Tenggara province, as well as the development of a logistics hub in Jakarta's Tanjung Priok port, the country's largest and busiest seaport.

"Investments in the renewable energy sector continue to be the priority of the Indonesian government to advance green and sustainable development," he said at a joint media conference with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at their Leaders' Retreat in Bintan.

The two countries also hope to enhance their cooperation in the provision of low-carbon energy through the facilitation of cross-border electricity trading and financing of low-carbon energy infrastructure.

The cooperation was formalised yesterday through the inking of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on bilateral partnership on green and circular economy development, and an MOU on energy cooperation.

Mr Widodo noted that Singapore has been Indonesia's top foreign direct investor, putting in US$7.3 billion from January to September last year.

PM Lee said: "Singapore has consistently been Indonesia's top foreign investor since 2014 and, despite the pandemic, our investments have grown."

He pointed out that the Kendal Industrial Park has drawn US$1.6 billion in investment and will create "many thousands of jobs".

But the two nations have been exploring new areas of collaboration like sustainability, the green economy, the digital economy and human capital development.

"I am happy that our officials are already meeting to discuss cooperation on sustainability," PM Lee said.

Indonesia has been scaling up its green energy plans as it sees renewables as a future driver of economic growth.

Meanwhile Singapore, which relies heavily on gas for power, has made plans to import around 30 per cent of its electricity from low-carbon sources such as renewable energy plants by 2035, with Indonesia being among its potential suppliers.

Last October, Singapore companies inked two joint development agreements to purchase solar energy from Indonesia.

The first is between Sembcorp Industries and utility firm PT PLN Batam and renewable energy developer PT Trisurya Mitra Bersama (Suryagen).

Sembcorp will work on a large-scale integrated solar and energy storage project on Batam, Bintan and Karimun islands. This involves around 1 gigawatt-peak of solar power generation capability and an energy storage system to facilitate clean energy deployment and export.

The second pact is between Singapore-based power generation and electricity retail company PacificLight Power and a consortium consisting of independent power producer Medco Power Indonesia and electricity firm Gallant Venture, for a pilot project involving Singapore's import of 100MW of solar power from Indonesia.