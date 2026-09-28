Singapore-registered car caught on video ramming into a food stall in Johor Bahru

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The police said efforts to track down the suspect are ongoing.

JOHOR BAHRU – A Singapore-registered car was caught on video being driven recklessly through a porridge stall in Taman Sentosa, Johor Bahru, in the early hours of Sept 27 , with Malaysian police confirming that they have received a report on the incident.

According to a statement by Johor Bahru south district police chief Azrul Hisham Mohd Shaffei, the police received a report at around 2.27am on Sept 28 from a 41-year-old local man working as a technician.

The man said he was eating at the porridge stall when a suspect believed to be a foreign national got out of the car carrying an iron pipe and swung it in his direction, though he managed to dodge the blow.

Believed to be intoxicated, the suspect got back into the car when members of the public arrived at the scene.

He then drove recklessly into the stall’s chairs and tables before fleeing.

The police are investigating the case under Section 279 of the Penal Code, which covers reckless driving and carries a maximum penalty of six months in prison, a fine of up to RM2,000 (S$626) , or both.

They are also investigating the case under Section 324/511 of the Penal Code, which covers attempted causing of hurt by dangerous weapons or means, and carries a maximum penalty of ten years in prison, a fine, or any two of those punishments.

Azrul Hisham said efforts to track down the suspect are actively ongoing. He urged anyone with information to contact the Johor Bahru south district police headquarters hotline at 07-2182323.

Members of the public have also been advised not to spread the video on social media to avoid misunderstandings or speculation that could affect community harmony.

A video of the incident seen by The Straits Times shows a white hatchback with a Singapore plate number. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK