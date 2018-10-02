Singapore Red Cross, Mercy Relief launch fund-raising appeals

The Singapore Red Cross (SRC) and Mercy Relief, Singapore's homegrown humanitarian non-governmental organisation, are making fund-raising appeals to the public to aid the victims of the earthquake and tsunami that struck Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, last Friday.

The SRC has pledged $50,000 in humanitarian aid to support affected communities in Central Sulawesi, its spokesman said in a statement yesterday.

The spokesman added that its international services team is closely monitoring the situation across four affected cities and regencies, including Palu, Donggala, Sigi and Parigi Moutong.

The SRC is also planning to send a three-person advance response team on a six-day mission to conduct ground assessments and support the Palang Merah Indonesia, or Indonesian Red Cross Society, to distribute relief supplies to displaced families.

All donations to the SRC will go towards the purchase of relief items such as first-aid supplies, hygiene kits, water systems, jerry cans, tarpaulins, mosquito nets, blankets and sleeping mats for displaced survivors, and towards the longer-term recovery and rebuilding efforts.

Mercy Relief is also sending its disaster response team to Palu today to provide the first phase of emergency relief distribution.

It said yesterday that the communities' immediate needs include shelter kits, solar lights, medical service, water and food items.

Mercy Relief has launched a public fund-raising appeal until Oct 31. The public can make their donations via the following channels:

• Credit card donation via Mercy Relief's website: www.mercyrelief.org

• Crossed cheque made out to "Mercy Relief Limited" with "Sulawesi Earthquake 2018 Relief" and e-mail address written on the back of the cheque, and mailed to Block 160, Lorong 1 Toa Payoh, #01-1568, Singapore 310160

• Cash donations to be made at the same address

• Fund transfer to Mercy Relief's DBS Current Account 054-900741-2•

• Crowdfunding via giving.sg for the "Sulawesi Earthquake 2018 Relief": https://www.giving.sg/mercy-relief/sulawesi_earthquake_2018

How to make a donation through the SRC:

• Online donation: redcross.give.asia/sulawesi

• Cash donation: Red Cross House, 15 Penang Lane, Singapore 238486 (Monday to Friday, 9am to 6pm)

• Cheque donation: Make cheque payable to "Singapore Red Cross Society", to be posted to the above address. Leave your name and postal address and indicate "Sulawesi Earthquake 2018" on the back of the cheque. Note: Donations to overseas efforts are not tax-deductible. The SRC has also activated its Restoring Family Links service to assist Singaporeans and Indonesians in locating their immediate family members who may have been affected by the disaster. Call 6664-0536 or e-mail rfl@redcross.sg for assistance.