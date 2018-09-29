Singapore ready to help Indonesia in Sulawesi quake-tsunami relief efforts

SINGAPORE - The Singapore government on Saturday (Sept 29) offered its condolences to Indonesia and families who were affected by the earthquake-and-tsunami incident that struck Central Sulawesi province on Friday (Sept 28).

"On behalf of the people of Singapore, I extend my heartfelt sympathies to the families affected by the earthquakes and tsunami that struck Central Sulawesi on 28 September 2018," said President Halimah Yacob in her letter to her Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo.

"Our thoughts are with the people of Indonesia during this difficult period."

In his letter to Mr Joko, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said he was "deeply saddened to hear that earthquakes and a tsunami had struck Donggala and Palu in Central Sulawesi".

"Singapore stands ready to render any assistance to support Indonesia’s ongoing relief efforts," said PM Lee. "I am confident that Indonesia will make a quick and strong recovery from this unfortunate tragedy."

The Singapore embassy in Jakarta had also worked with Indonesian authorities to evacuate a Singaporean who was in Palu, the province's capital, said a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

The province was struck with a 7.5-magnitude earthquake on Friday that spawned a tsunami.

Related Story Sulawesi quake: Air traffic controller who stayed behind to guide plane to safety killed

The death toll stood at 405 on Saturday (Sept 29), as the Indonesian navy deployed logistic planes to bring in technicians, supplies and rescue teams to rescue survivors of the natural disaster.

The MFA said it is monitoring the situation closely.

"As there may be more aftershocks, Singaporeans in Central Sulawesi and surrounding regions should take the necessary safety precautions, monitor the local news for updates, and heed the advice of the local authorities," the statement said.

"Singaporeans should also stay in touch with your family and friends so that they know you are safe."

It said those who require consular assistance should contact the Singapore embassy in Jakarta at +62 811 863 348, or the 24-hour MFA Duty Office at +65 6379 8800/8855.