Singapore man, 36, killed in Chiang Mai car crash

BANGKOK • A 36-year-old Singaporean man has been killed in a road accident in Thailand's northern province of Chiang Mai.

Mr Joshua Tan Xing Hao crashed his car into a tree on Chiang Mai-Prao Road at around 3.40am local time last Saturday.

Emergency workers rushed him to Theppanya Hospital, where he died shortly after.

His companion, 25-year-old Kanokwan Nakmai, a Thai national, was seriously injured and sent to McCormick Hospital, where she remained in intensive care as of yesterday afternoon.

Major Vijit Jaroenwan from Maejo police station, who arrived at the scene shortly after the accident, told The Straits Times: "The car was severely damaged. Apparently, it had crashed into a tree.

"A bottle of whisky which was partially empty was found near the driver's seat. It was likely the driver was intoxicated."

Another officer from Maeping police station, Captain Wichian Pakkla, told The Straits Times that a representative from the Singapore embassy had asked for Mr Tan's body to be sent to Bangkok.



This was scheduled to have taken place yesterday afternoon.

Kannikar Petchkaew