Singapore leaders send condolences to Philippines on former president's death

President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong have conveyed their condolences to the Philippines on the death of its former president Benigno Aquino III.

In a letter to her Philippine counterpart Rodrigo Duterte yesterday, Madam Halimah said Mr Aquino "strengthened the economic foundation of the Philippines during his term in office". "He worked tirelessly for Filipinos and left a legacy of enduring prosperity".

He also made "invaluable contributions to deepening the friendship between the Philippines and Singapore", she said. "I will always cherish the memory of meeting him during his state visit to Singapore in 2011."

Mr Aquino died in his sleep on Thursday morning due to kidney failure and diabetes. He was 61.

The son of democracy icon and former president Corazon Aquino, Mr Aquino was president from 2010 to 2016.

PM Lee and former president Tony Tan have also written to Mr Aquino's family, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

PM Lee paid tribute to Mr Aquino on Facebook yesterday: "He felt a strong obligation to serve, especially due to his family history - both his parents were prominent political icons in the country. As president, he brought stability and rapid economic progress to the Philippines, and pursued policies that improved the lives and well-being of his fellow countrymen."