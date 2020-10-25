Singapore leaders send condolences on death of Sultan of Brunei's son, Prince Abdul Azim

SINGAPORE - Singapore's leaders on Sunday (Oct 25) have offered condolences to Brunei ruler Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah on the death of his son, Prince 'Abdul 'Azim.

In a letter to Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, President Halimah Yacob said the Prince will be greatly missed by Brunei citizens.

"He will be remembered for his passion for the arts and kindness to the needy," she said.

Prince 'Abdul 'Azim died on Saturday. He was 38.

News of his death was reported by Brunei's state broadcaster Radio Television Brunei in an official announcement and also by the Borneo Bulletin newspaper.

The cause of his death was not stated. Brunei is now in a seven-day mourning period.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong paid tribute to the late prince, saying that Prince 'Abdul 'Azim was known for his kind and generous spirit, and for his dedication to charitable, educational, and youth causes.

"It was Singapore's privilege to have had the opportunity to host him in our schools for his primary and secondary education," said Mr Lee.

"I recall him from my interactions with him over the years, as a person with great character. He will be dearly missed."

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan also extended his condolences to the Sultan.

"Through his compassion and empathy, Prince 'Abdul 'Azim had endeared himself to Bruneians and all who knew him," said Dr Balakrishnan.

Fourth-in-line to succeed the throne of Brunei, Prince 'Abdul' Azim was the second-born prince of Sultan Hassanal.

He was born in Bandar Seri Begawan on July 29, 1982 and studied at International School Brunei, Singapore's Raffles Institution and Oxford Brookes University.

According to the Borneo Bulletin, the late prince was laid to rest at the Royal Mausoleum in the capital on Saturday.