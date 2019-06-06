Singapore is India's top source of FDI

Singapore was the top source of foreign direct investment (FDI) in India in the last financial year, underlining growing business links between the two countries.

According to the latest figures from the Indian Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, the country received the greatest share of FDI inflows from Singapore, valued at US$16.23 billion (S$22.1 billion).

Singapore was also the largest source of FDI inflows into India in 2015-2016, when it accounted for nearly a third of the total inflows.

SEE BUSINESS