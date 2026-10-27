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Singapore, Indonesia to set up joint task force to hold firms accountable for forest fires

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan (left) arriving for a meeting with Indonesian Foreign Minister Arrmanatha Christiawan Nasir in Jakarta, on Oct 27.

JAKARTA – Singapore and Indonesia are looking to establish a joint task force to hold companies accountable for forest fires, as both countries seek to strengthen cooperation against transboundary haze and tackle deliberate burning blamed for the blazes.

The proposed task force would facilitate information sharing, financial intelligence and cross-border evidence gathering, with the possibility of recovering assets linked to companies responsible for the fires.

The initiative was announced by Indonesian Foreign Minister Arrmanatha Nasir following talks with his Singapore counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan in Jakarta on Oct 27.

“We discussed establishing a joint task force on strengthening business responsibility,” Arrmanatha said at a joint press conference.

“It will link information sharing, financial intelligence and cross-border evidence gathering, with, where possible, hopefully asset recovery.”

He said Singapore had offered to share data on companies linked to the fires, an offer Indonesia welcomed.

“Smoke can cross borders, so can money. That is why we must follow the money trail these companies have left behind,” he said. “No border should shield those who profit from burning our forests.”

Speaking after Arrmanatha, Balakrishnan said he has shared with his counterpart how Singapore will take action against companies responsible for the haze, including those based in the Republic.

“I can assure you that we will use every legal and regulatory power available to us, and we are ready to use legal and regulatory measures, as well as economic instruments, to stop future violations by companies,” he said.

He said both governments would coordinate closely on enforcement action and information sharing to prevent future violations.

“We are in effect putting all the companies on notice that the joint task force will ensure that there is a very close coordination of actions and sharing of information between Indonesia and Singapore, and we expect, therefore, the deterrence impact of this joint task force to make a difference.”

The announcement comes amid renewed concerns over forest and land fires in Indonesia, which have sent thick haze across parts of South-east Asia and prompted calls for stronger action to prevent the problem from recurring.

Arrmanatha stressed that Indonesians were the first to suffer from the fires, particularly communities in Sumatra and Kalimantan.

“The first victims of these fires are Indonesians. It is our farmers, our children and our families in Sumatra and Kalimantan who have to breathe the smoke first,” he said.