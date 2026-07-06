Singapore, Indonesia sign carbon credits pact to deepen green cooperation

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Prime Minister Lawrence Wong (second from left) and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto (second from right) witnessing the signing of a memorandum of understanding by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong (left) and Indonesia’s Minister of Environment and Head of the Environmental Control Agency, Mohammad Jumhur Hidayat.

JAKARTA - Singapore and Indonesia have signed a new agreement on carbon credits, deepening cooperation on climate finance as both countries seek to advance their climate goals amid an increasingly uncertain global environment.

Both countries will collaborate on carbon credits under a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed on July 6 at the annual Singapore-Indonesia Leaders’ Retreat held in Jakarta, where Prime Minister Lawrence Wong met Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto.

Areas of cooperation include identifying high-integrity carbon credit projects, exchanging information and technical expertise on carbon markets, and working towards an implementation agreement under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said in a statement on July 6.

The agreement was signed by Singapore Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong and Indonesia’s Minister of Environment and Head of the Environmental Control Agency, Mohammad Jumhur Hidayat.

Speaking after the signing, Gan said Singapore was committed to building carbon markets that are “credible, transparent and mutually beneficial”.

“This MOU signals Singapore’s and Indonesia’s intent to work towards creating a framework for channelling climate finance into high-integrity projects, from protecting forests and restoring coastal ecosystems, to deploying clean technology solutions that reduce emissions and create new economic opportunities,” he said.

High-integrity carbon credits represent verified, permanent and additional carbon reductions without double counting, designed for compliance with the Paris Agreement.

Meizani Irmadhiany, senior vice-president and executive chair of Konservasi Indonesia, the Indonesian affiliate of international conservation organisation Conservation International, welcomed the agreement.

“This expanded cooperation between Indonesia and Singapore will help support high-integrity carbon projects which in turn will reduce emissions, help reverse biodiversity loss, improve resilience and generate sustainable livelihoods for the communities closest to these irreplaceable forests, mangroves and other coastal ecosystems,” she said.

The carbon credits agreement was one of several economic initiatives unveiled at the retreat, where both countries also announced a two-year partnership to help small and medium-sized enterprises expand cross-border trade through digital tools, policy engagement and capability building.

Under a business partnership between the Singapore Business Federation (SBF) and the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN), the SBF’s AI-powered Trade AI Advisor platform will be expanded to include Indonesia’s network of free trade agreements.

A Bahasa Indonesia version will also be introduced to help Indonesian firms navigate tariffs, rules of origin, export procedures and market access opportunities.

Separately, Gan and Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto issued a joint statement on July 6 reaffirming both countries’ commitment to keeping trade flowing and strengthening supply-chain resilience amid disruptions stemming from the conflict in the Middle East.

They said they remained committed to “keeping our markets open and connected, including through maintaining unimpeded trade flows”, while ensuring airports, seaports and trade infrastructure remained operational to minimise disruptions to trade flows.

The two ministers also pledged to work towards ratifying key ASEAN trade agreements, uphold commitments under the upgraded ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement, including refraining from trade-restricting non-tariff measures, and strengthen cooperation on customs procedures, digital trade facilitation and regulatory transparency.

The joint statement also expressed concern over the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and its impact on global energy markets and supply chains. It called for the restoration of transit passage through the Strait of Hormuz and the protection of seafarers and commercial shipping.