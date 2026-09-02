Singapore, Indonesia business chambers push ahead with AI trade platform, eye 2027 Jakarta forum

Indonesian Chamber of Commerce chairman Anindya Bakrie (left) and Singapore Business Forum chairman Mark Lee at a bilateral meeting of the two business groups in Jakarta, on Sept 2.

JAKARTA – An AI-powered platform giving practical guidance on trading requirements for Indonesian exporters is on track for launch, with a full-scale roll-out expected to coincide with the Singapore Regional Business Forum in Jakarta in 2027.

The Singapore Business Federation (SBF) and the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) said on Sept 2 that the platform will be an Indonesian version of one developed by the SBF to guide Singapore businesses expanding abroad.

The update came as an SBF delegation led by chairman Mark Lee met Kadin chairman Anindya Bakrie in Jakarta to review progress on the memorandum of understanding (MOU) the two chambers signed on July 6 at the Singapore-Indonesia Leaders’ Retreat, witnessed by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

The centrepiece of the two-year MOU is the Indonesia Global Trading Initiative, powered by an Indonesian version of SBF’s Trade AI Advisor (TAIA). Developed by SBF’s Centre for the Future of Trade and Investment, TAIA gives businesses practical guidance on tariffs, free trade agreements, and other international trade rules.

SBF and Kadin are currently working to create an Indonesian version of the platform, dubbed TAIA-ID, which will be offered in Bahasa Indonesia and on mobile devices, integrated with Kadin’s advisory ecosystem, and backed by trained Indonesian trade advisers. Kadin has set up three working groups for the localisation efforts, and SBF is targeting a launch in the fourth quarter of 2026.

“The purpose is to use AI to get data on where we can trade abroad, so we can raise exports that bring in foreign exchange,” said Anindya, adding that Singapore’s expertise in export logistics would be shared with Indonesian exporters, particularly micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) .

He said Indonesia exports roughly US$300 billion (S$381 billion) of goods a year, of which about US$60 billion is coal, palm oil and steel. The initiative targets the remaining US$240 billion in more diversified exports, which he hopes can grow at least in line with, or even double, the rate of economic growth, especially as Indonesia opens new trade agreements with the European Union, Canada and Australia.

The platform will not be confined to Singapore-bound trade, said Chin Wei Jia, group chief executive of HMI Medical and an SBF council member.

“The AI will not just support the flow between Indonesia and Singapore, but Indonesia to the rest of the world,” she said, noting Indonesia’s wide network of free trade agreements.

Lee described TAIA Indonesia as “a strong proof point of what inter-ASEAN business collaboration can achieve”, and said SBF was committed to turning high-level cooperation into real opportunities for businesses of all sizes.

The MOU the two chambers signed on July 6 at the Singapore-Indonesia Leaders’ Retreat was witnessed by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto (right) and Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

Lee noted this was SBF’s third visit to Indonesia in three months, meeting this time with business leaders from healthcare, retail, commodities and plantations.

“We believe in Indonesia’s long-term fundamentals,” he said.

Both sides also confirmed they will jointly organise the 10th Singapore Regional Business Forum in Jakarta in mid-2027, timed to the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries and to Singapore’s ASEAN chairmanship that year. Lee said Singapore “cannot do it alone” as ASEAN chair and wants Indonesian input on priorities relevant to businesses on the ground.

Chin said the forum was meant to help Singapore companies understand opportunities in Indonesia and give Indonesian businesses a chance to explore partnerships with Singapore firms.

For Anindya, the partnership between the two countries is also a demonstration of Indonesia’s potential to the wider world.

He said Indonesia’s ability to deliver results with its closest neighbour would be read by the international community as a signal of its reliability as a trade and investment partner, and that Kadin’s new Global Engagement Office had been set up to support that push.

“If we can do wonders with our neighbour, then we will increase trust in (Indonesia) in the world,” he said.