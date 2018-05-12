Singapore honoured to host summit, PM Lee tells Trump

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has said Singapore is honoured to host next month's summit between United States President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, during a telephone call with Mr Trump yesterday.

Calling the summit a historic and momentous event, Mr Lee said Singapore would do its best to facilitate a smooth and successful meeting, according to a statement from Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

Mr Trump and Mr Kim will be in Singapore for their June 12 meeting, and the denuclearisation of North Korea is expected to figure high on the agenda.

"This would be an important first step in the long process of securing lasting peace and stability on the Korean peninsula," the MFA statement on the telephone call said.

President Trump thanked Mr Lee for hosting the summit.

"He said there had been significant progress on this matter just in the last few months, and hoped that the summit would contribute to resolving this long-outstanding issue," the statement added.

During the call, Mr Lee also invited the US leader to make a state visit to Singapore in November, in conjunction with the 6th Asean-US Summit and 13th East Asia Summit. Mr Trump replied that he would try his best to do so, the MFA said.

