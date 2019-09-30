Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan will visit Malaysia state govts

SINGAPORE - Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan will visit the Malaysian states of Negeri Sembilan, Pahang and Terengganu from 1 to 3 Oct, as part of Singapore's continued efforts to strengthen relations and deepen its engagement at all levels with its northern neighbour.

According to a press statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday (Sept 30), Dr Balakrishnan will have an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, and meet with members of the state government led by Menteri Besar Aminuddin Harun.

In Pahang, Minister Balakrishnan will have an audience with Tengku Muda Pahang Tengku Abdul Rahman Sultan Ahmad Shah. Minister Balakrishnan will be hosted to lunch by the Menteri Besar of Pahang Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, and meet members of the Pahang state executive council.

He will be hosted to dinner by Pahang state secretary Sallehuddin Ishak.

The Pahang state government is controlled by opposition coalition Barisan Nasional, led by Umno.

On his trip, Minister Balakrishnan will also visit the east coast state of Terengganu, which is administered by Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS).

He will meet Terengganu Menteri Besar Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar and be hosted to lunch by members of the Terengganu state executive council.

Dr Balakrishnan had conducted a similar visit to Malaysian state governments in Kedah and Penang in August.