Singapore couple with 1,009 Ecstasy pills, meth arrested at Danga Bay condo in Johor

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A Singaporean couple with almost RM200,000 (S$65,300) worth of drugs and seized items was among those nabbed by police during raids.

The man, 25, and woman, 23, were arrested at about 8.20pm in a raid at a condominium in Jalan Persiaran Danga Perdana in Danga Bay in Johor Baru on Monday (April 13).

Johor police chief Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said that the operation was carried out by the Narcotics Investigation Department.

"Upon inspecting the two suspects, we found a total of 1,009 pills of Ecstasy and 4g of syabu (methamphetamine),

"Aside from the drugs, we also seized a Singapore-registered silver BMW, jewellery and Singapore and Malaysian currencies," he said, adding that the total amount from the items seized, inclusive of the drugs, was worth RM197,124.

Mr Ayob said the two suspects tested positive for methamphetamine.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries a mandatory death sentence.

The second raid was done four hours later, at 12.45am on Tuesday (April 14).

The raid on a home stay in Masai saw the arrest of eight men and three women, aged 15 to 23. Upon inspection, the police found about 2.08g of ketamine and four Ecstasy pills.

Commssioner Ayob said that seven men and all three women tested positive for ketamine and methamphetamine.

"Two men and one of the women had drug records.

"Initial investigations showed that the suspects were not residents and failed to provide a valid reason for their gathering," he said, breaching the movement control order (MCO) under Rule 11 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Regulations 2020.

All 11 suspects will be investigated under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, while those who tested positive for drugs will be investigated under Section 15(1)(a) of the same Act.