Singapore can help Laos realise its potential, says Vivian, as the two nations mark 50 years of ties

VIENTIANE – Laos has enormous economic potential despite its fiscal difficulties and will thrive if the right infrastructure and policy frameworks are in place, said Singapore’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan during his official visit to the country.

Speaking to reporters on Jan 27, he said that Singapore can work closely with Laos to maximise its economic potential through education and training, as well as provide assistance to help it plug into the global markets, including in the sale of carbon credits.

Over the course of the day, Dr Balakrishnan met Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith and the head of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party external relations committee, Mr Thongsavanh Phomvihane.

Laos, one of the world’s few remaining communist states, is currently grappling with slowing growth, rising debt and inflation that averaged 31.2 per cent in 2023.

“They have also been quite open and candid that their fiscal circumstances have also been quite tight. And yet, they do want to move forward, and they want to look at the opportunities,” Dr Balakrishnan told reporters of his discussions with the senior Lao leaders.

“We are now at the start of another technological revolution characterised by advances in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, digitalisation, synthetic biology and the need for renewable energy to create a more sustainable and safe world.”

These present opportunities for Laos, which has plentiful supplies of renewable energy, especially hydropower, that can be a source of carbon credits.

“As the world moves and tries to achieve a genuinely zero emissions target in 2050, you are going to need the resources and the availability of what Laos has to offer, particularly in the carbon credit trading space,” he said.

Laos also has significant deposits of rare earths needed in the electronics industry, and it is a net food exporter.

“If you again project forward a world facing climate change, floods, droughts and potentially food crises in the future, a place like this, with plentiful land and fertile land at that, if they can step up their agricultural productivity, they can certainly be another source of food and contribute to food security in Asean as well,” said Dr Balakrishnan.

Singapore, meanwhile, needs energy, carbon credits and food – which offers potential for collaboration between the two countries.