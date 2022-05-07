Singapore begin SEA Games campaign with a loss

The first Team Singapore athletes involved at this year's SEA Games were the men's beach handball team who began their tournament with a 2-0 (18-8, 17-7) round-robin loss to hosts Vietnam yesterday.

They next face Thailand today at the sand court in the Quang Ninh province, which is more than 150km away from the main hub in Hanoi.

The Republic has sent 427 athletes across 33 sports to Vietnam. At the 2019 edition in the Philippines, Singapore's largest away contingent of 659 athletes competing in 48 sports brought home 53 gold, 46 silver and 68 bronze medals.

The 2015 Games on home soil remains the country's best performance with 84 golds while the 2017 edition in Kuala Lumpur, with 58 golds, is their best away Games.

COUNTDOWN TO HANOI: SIX DAYS TO GO

The Straits Times continues the countdown to the SEA Games in Vietnam. Follow us on Instagram at straits_times_sport and Twitter @STsportsdesk.