News analysis

Sincerity put to the test under tenuous agreement between govt and opposition

Malaysia Bureau Chief
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The unprecedented confidence and supply agreement (CSA) inked on Monday will test the sincerity of both Malaysia's government and the opposition in ensuring political stability and reforms are achieved.

Despite deep-seated mistrust between the two sides, the Umno-led administration vows to implement 18 "transformations" in improving governance, the Covid-19 response and democratic practices. In return, bitter rival Pakatan Harapan (PH) would either support the government or abstain in confidence motions or supply Bills such as the budget 2022 to be tabled next month.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 15, 2021, with the headline 'Sincerity put to the test under tenuous agreement between govt and opposition'. Subscribe
Topics: 