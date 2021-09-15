News analysis
Sincerity put to the test under tenuous agreement between govt and opposition
The unprecedented confidence and supply agreement (CSA) inked on Monday will test the sincerity of both Malaysia's government and the opposition in ensuring political stability and reforms are achieved.
Despite deep-seated mistrust between the two sides, the Umno-led administration vows to implement 18 "transformations" in improving governance, the Covid-19 response and democratic practices. In return, bitter rival Pakatan Harapan (PH) would either support the government or abstain in confidence motions or supply Bills such as the budget 2022 to be tabled next month.