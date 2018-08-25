SIA pilot dies in KL motorbike accident

SIA pilot Eugene Wang was originally from Kuala Lumpur and lived in Pasir Ris, his Facebook profile shows. Facebook photos show a Singapore-registered motorcycle leaning on a road shoulder in Kuala Lumpur.
Facebook photos show a Singapore-registered motorcycle leaning on a road shoulder in Kuala Lumpur.PHOTO: FACEBOOK / HA NYUT
SIA pilot Eugene Wang was originally from Kuala Lumpur and lived in Pasir Ris, his Facebook profile shows. Facebook photos show a Singapore-registered motorcycle leaning on a road shoulder in Kuala Lumpur.
SIA pilot Eugene Wang was originally from Kuala Lumpur and lived in Pasir Ris, his Facebook profile shows. PHOTO: FACEBOOK / HA NYUT
Published
1 hour ago

He died on the spot, says a Facebook post; airline providing assistance to the family

twtoh@sph.com.sg

A Singapore Airlines (SIA) pilot was killed in a motorbike accident in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.

Photos circulating on Facebook show a red-and-white motorcycle with a Singapore-registered number plate leaning on a road shoulder. Netizen Ha Nyut, who shared the post, said the rider died on the spot.

The Straits Times understands that the victim is Mr Eugene Wang, a 46-year-old pilot with SIA.

A post on Mr Wang's Facebook page, uploaded by his wife in the wee hours of Thursday morning, said: "In loving memory of my loving husband Eugene Bernard Wang. 10th August 1972 to 22nd August 2018."

In response to queries from ST, an SIA spokesman said: "SIA deeply regrets to confirm that one of our pilots passed away on Aug 22. Our immediate priority is to provide the necessary assistance to the family of the pilot.

"For privacy purposes, we are unable to share any further details. Our condolences go out to the family of the pilot at this time."

According to Mr Wang's Facebook profile, he was originally from Kuala Lumpur and lived in Pasir Ris.

Posts from friends on his Facebook page paid tribute to him and also offered condolences to his family. Facebook user Daniel Chia posted: "We've lost a great friend and a pilot. His humour and laughter will be particularly missed. His love for family was always evident, wherever he was, no doubt about that.

"He was a proud Malaysian. The country lost a good son, anak Malaysia. You're da man bro."

Another Facebook user, Suhaimi Saman, said: "Ask me to name an excellent gentleman and family man, I'd name Eugene Wang without delay.

"Rest in peace, Sir."

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 25, 2018, with the headline 'SIA pilot dies in KL motorbike accident'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Enhance your skill sets by upgrading your qualifications
Top MedTech event showcases how the industry is moving forward in the region
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!