Thai Muslims in yellow attire holding up a portrait of the Thai King during a pro-monarchy rally at Chalerm Phrakiat National Administration Centre for Islamic Affairs in Bangkok yesterday. The pro-royalist group gathered in support of King Maha Vajiralongkorn following recent street rallies by protesters calling for reform of the monarchy and for Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to resign.
Show of support for Thai King
- Published7 min ago
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 11, 2020, with the headline 'Show of support for Thai King'. Print Edition | Subscribe
