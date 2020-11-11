Show of support for Thai King

PHOTO: EPA-EFE
  • Published
    7 min ago

Thai Muslims in yellow attire holding up a portrait of the Thai King during a pro-monarchy rally at Chalerm Phrakiat National Administration Centre for Islamic Affairs in Bangkok yesterday. The pro-royalist group gathered in support of King Maha Vajiralongkorn following recent street rallies by protesters calling for reform of the monarchy and for Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to resign.

