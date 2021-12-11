Show of silence against junta by Myanmar protesters

YANGON • Myanmar protesters yesterday closed businesses and stayed off the streets in a "silent strike" against rule by the military and its ousting of an elected government in a February coup.

Photos from local media showed deserted streets and markets in towns across the country, while protesters in the northern city of Shwebo wore black clothes and marched in silence.

"We need to send a message to the world about Myanmar's terrible human rights violations," protest leader Khin Sandar said.

"Silence is the loudest shout. We want our rights back. We want revolution. We express sadness for our fallen heroes."

Myanmar was plunged into crisis when the military overthrew civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and her government, triggering daily protests across the country and fighting in the borderlands between the military and ethnic minority insurgents.

Nobel laureate Suu Kyi, 76, is facing various charges and has been sentenced to four years' jail on the first of them - incitement and breaching Covid-19 rules - drawing international condemnation.

The junta chief later reduced her sentence by two years on "grounds of humanity", but the remaining charges she faces could still see her jailed for the rest of her life.

Junta forces seeking to crush opposition have killed over 1,300 people, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners monitoring group.

Student activist Minn Khant Kyaw Linn said that participation in the silent strike was widespread.

"You can see how much people hate the junta," he said.

Separately, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Thursday that the United States was "outraged" by reports that Myanmar soldiers had rounded up and killed 11 people in the northwestern region of Sagaing.

The soldiers were accused of shooting the people and setting fire to their bodies. Charred remains were discovered in a village in an area that has seen fierce fighting between security forces and militia opposing military rule.

Videos purporting to show the burnt bodies were circulated on social media and images were published by some local media.

"We are outraged by credible and sickening reports that the Burmese military bound 11 villagers, including children, in northwest Burma and burned them alive," Mr Price said.

He repeated Washington's call for the military to end the use of violence and to release those unjustly detained after the Feb 1 coup.

Residents near the Sagaing village said some of the victims were still alive when they were burned.

