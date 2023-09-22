Show me the smoking gun: Malaysia MP dares anyone to prove he smokes

PETALING JAYA - Show a photo of me smoking in the last 30 years, Tanah Merah MP challenges.

Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz said this after his special officer lodged a police report against photographer Sadiq Asyraf for circulating an image of the MP allegedly vaping in the Malaysian Parliament.

“As I have said before, I was never a smoker and do not vape. If there is anyone who wants to accuse me a smoker, I dare them to provide a photo proof of me smoking in the last 30 years.

“This is my way to show that I will not compromise with political slander like what X account, @sadiqasyraf have done,” he said in a statement on Friday.

Mr Ikmal Hisham said this after a police report was lodged by his special officer Wan Mohd Faissol Ismail at Dang Wang Wangi police station on Friday morning.

The report was against a photo taken by Prime Minister’s photographer Sadiq Asyraf which was uploaded on his X account with the caption “Betul-betul koyak terus tarik vape sambil keluar dewan” (Unacceptable, immediately starts vaping while coming out of Dewan Rakyat) which was posted on Thursday.

Mr Ikmal Hisham had previously denied he was vaping inside the Malaysian Parliament, instead claiming that the cylindrical object was a pen and not a vape device.

Following the police report, the Perikatan Nasional lawmaker will be taking legal action against the photographer to demand an apology.

“The legal action is to demand that he apologise over the defamation that has been done, which has affected my reputation and caused me to be a victim of social media due to the irresponsible post,” he said.

Mr Ikmal Hisham said the photo, which was circulated widely on social media, was a political move to ruin his image and Perikatan Nasional lawmakers.

He had also received a letter from the Malaysian Parliament’s Speaker to provide an explanation of the photo involved.

“I have no problems providing an explanation but I am requesting the Speaker examine the closed-circuit television (CCTV) recording to understand the real situation.

“I would like to also request the Speaker to ask Sadiq to hand over all photos of me taken by him at the time. I am confident and believe that he took some pictures of me when I was walking out but deliberately displayed one as if I was vaping.

“This is extremely malicious and irresponsible. With the photos, the Speaker will know if I was vaping or holding a pen,” he said.

Sources from Parliament told The Star on Thursday that a probe is under way after the vaping allegations. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK