Shoulder to shoulder in Kuala Lumpur

Malaysia's veteran politicians and long-time rivals Anwar Ibrahim (at left) and Mahathir Mohamad standing side by side as they joined more than 100 opposition MPs in Kuala Lumpur yesterday to protest against the government's decision to postpone the final day of a special parliamentary sitting. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
  • Published
    1 hour ago

Malaysia's veteran politicians and long-time rivals Anwar Ibrahim (at left) and Mahathir Mohamad standing side by side as they joined more than 100 opposition MPs in Kuala Lumpur yesterday to protest against the government's decision to postpone the final day of a special parliamentary sitting. The lawmakers renewed calls for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and his Cabinet to resign as they gathered at Merdeka Square after police blocked access roads to Parliament. Datuk Seri Anwar claimed that the Muhyiddin administration had collapsed and no longer commanded a majority of the 222-seat Lower House.

