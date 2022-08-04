Shortage of Touch 'n Go cards irks travellers driving into Johor

JOHOR BARU • Crossing the border into Malaysia is getting to be a touch-and-go affair for Singaporeans - they do not know how much extra they will have to pay.

Since the borders reopened, Touch 'n Go stored-value cards have become hard to find and touts now station themselves by the cashless toll plaza at Johor's Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) Customs Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) complex.

Some drivers from Singapore have paid up to RM50 (S$15.50) to these people, who use their card to pay toll charges for the drivers entering Malaysia.

Many travellers are now asking for a universal mode of payment at the two border crossings with Singapore, including via debit and credit cards.

Currently, besides using a Touch 'n Go card, Singaporeans can use their EZ-Link x Touch 'n Go motoring card at the BSI CIQ complex and the Sultan Abu Bakar CIQ complex at the Tuas Second Link.

This cashless card can be used in Singapore and Malaysia. However, it is sold only at selected 7-Eleven stores or petrol stations in Singapore.

Singaporean businessman L. Manan, 64, had trouble paying his toll charges when he recently drove into Johor, as his Touch 'n Go card had expired.

"The immigration officer directed me to a person near the toll area. When I approached the person to buy a new card, the person said they do not sell cards at the CIQ. But he was willing to 'help' with the toll for a fee," he said.

The toll amount was about RM23 but Mr Manan had to pay RM50 for the service. After leaving the CIQ, he drove around Johor Baru looking to buy a card but none was available.

He said the problem could be avoided if people can buy the cards or make top-ups at the CIQ complexes.

Another Singaporean, who wanted to be identified only as Tan, said a family in a car ahead of him had asked to use his Touch 'n Go card as theirs had expired.

"With the borders being reopened since April, there should be an adequate supply of such cards, especially around the CIQs.