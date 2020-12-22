Shooting of Filipino mother and son by cop sparks outrage

Filipinos woke up yesterday morning to a harrowing five-minute video of an off-duty police officer shooting point blank at a neighbour and her son in broad daylight in front of a small crowd.

The incident was shocking and disturbing for its portrayal of brazen impunity, critics said.

It has also once again cast a harsh light on perceived abuses by policemen purportedly emboldened by a president said to be mollycoddling officers carrying out his bloody drug war.

The video showed Mrs Sonya Gregorio, 52, with her arms wrapped tightly around her son, Mr Frank Anthony Gregorio, 25, as they were confronted by Sergeant Jonel Nuezca, 46, just outside her house in Paniqui town, Tarlac province, 230km north of the capital Manila.

Police reports said the scuffle began after Mr Gregorio set off an air cannon made out of a PVC pipe at around 5pm on Sunday, creating a loud noise.

Nuezca stormed out of his house to confront and arrest Mr Gregorio. A heated argument ensued, not just over the noise but also over a long-running land dispute Nuezca had with Mrs Gregorio's family.

The scuffle escalated as relatives of both Mrs Gregorio and Nuezca joined in. A man was seen trying to pacify Nuezca. One woman was pleading for Mr Gregorio to apologise and for Nuezca to leave.

Seconds before the shooting, Nuezca's daughter approached Mrs Gregorio, slapped the woman's arm and told her to let go of her son and hand him over to Nuezca, who by then had grabbed one of Mr Gregorio's arms.

"Just let go of him! Just let go!" the girl shouted.

Mrs Gregorio told her: "You tell (your father) to let go."

When the girl shouted that her father is a policeman, the woman replied, "I don't care!" and taunted her.

Nuezca then pulled out his 9mm pistol and shot Mrs Gregorio in the head, with dozens watching and at least two people taking videos with their phones. He then shot Mr Gregorio, also in the head.

Just before he fled the scene, he again shot Mrs Gregorio in the head as she lay sprawled on the ground.

Nuezca surrendered hours later and is now facing murder charges.

Politicians, celebrities and social media influencers have demanded accountability and justice for the victims.

Senator Panfilo Lacson, a former police chief, said the Philippine National Police (PNP) should show no mercy. "They should spare no effort to make sure that he rots in jail. He's the last policeman that they need in the force," he said.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Ano, whose ministry supervises the 200,000-strong police force, said: "We do not and will never tolerate such acts and we will make sure that he will account for his crimes".

Mr Ano also described it as an "unfortunate but isolated incident".

Government critics disagreed, saying the killing reflected the "executioner's mentality" among policemen because of a "culture of impunity" stoked by President Rodrigo Duterte himself.

"So long as the culture of impunity exists in the country, and when there is a system that rewards misdeeds instead of punishing them, police abuses and violence will continue. Impunity breeds trigger-happy cops," said opposition politician Franklin Drilon.

The International Criminal Court last week issued a preliminary report in which it said there was evidence to show crimes against humanity had been committed in the Philippines under Mr Duterte, whose bloody drug war has left thousands dead since 2016.

At least 8,000 drug suspects have been killed since Mr Duterte took office more than four years ago. Rights groups have reported higher numbers, and said the violence has continued.

But Mr Duterte has stood firmly behind the police, attributing most of the killings to turf wars among drug gangs, and exonerating policemen involved by saying they merely shot back when fired upon.

He has said he will pardon any officer found guilty of murder while carrying out his crackdown.

Critics say such high-level rhetoric is being interpreted within the police force as "permission to kill".