Ship collision in Indonesia's North Sumatra bay kills fisherman, injures 6 others

SIBOLGA BAY, NORTH SUMATRA (THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - One fisherman was killed and six others aboard the KM Sinar Mas Jaya were injured when the fishing vessel collided with a ferry on Sunday evening (Aug 23) off Indonesia's North Sumatra province.

Adjutant Commander FAP Silalahi of the National Police's Security Maintenance Agency said the incident occurred at around 8pm local time on Sunday in the port water area of Sibolga Bay.

"At the time, the KM Sinar Mas Jaya was heading out to sea, while the KMP Wira Glory (ferry) was entering Sibolga Port. The collision was inevitable," Mr Silalahi said on Sunday.

Mr Sudirman, one of the injured fishermen, said that the Sinar Mas Jaya was just about to leave the Beringin fishery to catch fish in the sea when it collided with the ferry coming from the opposite direction.

The Sinar Mas Jaya was badly damaged in the mid-sea collision.

All seven victims of the 24-strong fishing crew have been transported to Sibolga hospital.

The dead victim has been identified as Miswar Andri Matondang, 52.

"Our ship tried to avoid (the crash), but it was too late," Mr Sudirman said.

Sibolga Port Authority daily operative Purwadi Herianto said the captain of the KMP Wira Glory had flashed warning lights and sounded the siren as the fishing boat approached, but then the boat veered to the wrong side of the ferry.

"We are still investigating (the incident)," he added.