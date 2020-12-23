Shake-up aimed at regaining public trust

In one fell swoop, Indonesian President Joko Widodo yesterday axed six ministers in a major Cabinet reshuffle that analysts said was aimed at regaining public trust and steering the country out of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ministerial shake-up was long overdue and much anticipated as the country struggled with a public health crisis that has not only claimed some 20,000 lives at home but also battered the economy, South-east Asia's largest, and disrupted livelihoods.

Mr Noory Okthariza, a political scientist at the Jakarta-based think-tank, Centre for Strategic and International Studies, said the public was dissatisfied with the government over a number of issues.

These included the handling of the pandemic as well as the passage of controversial anti-corruption and labour laws, which sparked nationwide protests. A reshuffle was one way to "rekindle the optimism", Mr Noory said.

"The Cabinet reshuffle is long overdue. It's also necessary and must be done as soon as possible as government effectiveness is key in implementing planned programmes," he had earlier told The Straits Times.

"Mr Joko has only three years to go before he ends his term, which is a very short time to help him accomplish his mission," he said.

Analysts say the pandemic has been a major test of leadership and capability for Mr Joko's "Onward Indonesia Cabinet" installed in October last year, a 34-strong team of technocrats and politicians as well as veterans and newcomers.

After a divisive election, Mr Joko chose people from various backgrounds to cement his position and restore national unity. But Covid-19 struck and, as cases soared, voices grew louder for credible and competent leaders to step forward to deal with the crisis.

At the top of the replacement list was outgoing Health Minister Terawan Agus Putranto, who has been criticised severely for underplaying the pandemic and for his public gaffes, which included asking people to pray to ward off the coronavirus.

In June, a furious Mr Joko, who is more popularly known as Jokowi, publicly lambasted his Cabinet for "a lack of sense of crisis" and warned that heads might roll. Dr Terawan's ministry received an earful for slow distribution of social aid, and the former military doctor has flown under the radar since.

The health portfolio has now gone to Mr Budi Gunadi Sadikin, known for his good managerial and organisational skills, given that he is a former banker, a deputy minister of state enterprises, and the head of the national economic recovery committee.

But analysts say some in the medical sector might be unhappy with the appointment as the health minister's post has traditionally been reserved for doctors or academicians with medical degrees.

"It might be a little risky to appoint a figure with no medical background... the doctors and nurses know how badly the pandemic is being managed in Indonesia and would surely expect a medically qualified person to understand the dangers of the virus," said Mr Noory.

The choice of new religious minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas, who is from Nahdlatul Ulama, the biggest Muslim organisation in the country, is no surprise as senior clerics from the group have traditionally held the post.

Dr Djayadi Hanan, a political analyst from Paramadina University, noted that apart from Mr Yaqut, the new faces in the Cabinet had a background in economics, suggesting that the President was focused on economic recovery.

New social affairs minister Tri Rismaharini, from Mr Joko's Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle, has been known to be a "disruptor". She was mayor of Surabaya in East Java and has a reputation for getting things done quickly as well as having a good grasp of the grassroots.

Incoming maritime affairs and fisheries minister Sakti Wahyu Trenggono is a renowned telecommunications entrepreneur.

Mr Muhammad Lutfi, a former commissioner of local energy giant Medco Energi Internasional, will helm the Trade Ministry, while businessman turned politician Sandiaga Uno will be in charge of the tourism and creative economy ministry.

Mr Sandiaga's appointment came as a surprise to some. The 51-year-old was running mate to former army general Prabowo Subianto, who challenged Mr Joko in last year's presidential election.

Mr Prabowo joined Mr Joko's Cabinet last year as Defence Minister, and has proved to be a dependable partner and hard-working minister.

Mr Sandiaga appears to have followed in the footsteps of the Gerindra Party chairman.

Dr Djayadi said that Mr Prabowo may have nudged Mr Sandiaga to accept Mr Joko's offer, as Gerindra is part of the ruling coalition.

But the analyst also believes that Mr Sandiaga harbours ambitions to contest the 2024 presidential election.

"If he becomes minister, he will have a bigger political stage. For the next two to three years, domestic tourism will be a big thing due to the pandemic keeping tourists at home. As tourism minister, he will have a prominent role in this," Dr Djayadi said.