'Shadow war' in Melaka as political bigwigs woo voters ahead of election

MELAKA • Political bigwigs are waging a "shadow war" in Melaka as they attempt to woo the electorate ahead of nominations for state polls next Monday.

Former prime ministers Najib Razak and Muhyiddin Yassin were on a tight schedule here on Saturday. Umno's Najib started his rounds at 11am and visited the iconic Klebang night market.

Tan Sri Muhyiddin, chairman of Perikatan Nasional, started at 10.45am by visiting the hawker centre at Masjid Tanah and ended his tour at 10pm.

He also chaired a meeting with the state Perikatan machinery at Tanjung Minyak.

Najib maintained that he was in Melaka "as a tourist".

He said he was obliged to make a visit following an invitation by Tangga Batu Umno chief Mohamad Ali Mohamad.

"I came to meet old friends (at Pantai Kundor and Tanjung Kling) and it's not considered campaigning," he said after visiting the Kampung Hailam fishermen's jetty.

Last month, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin announced a ban on election-related gatherings for the Melaka election.

The Election Commission is expected to announce standard operating procedures soon for the state election fixed for Nov 20.

The Melaka election has turned somewhat virulent, with both sides of the political divide resorting to mudslinging, name-calling and insults.

Caretaker Chief Minister Sulaiman Md Ali has ordered a ban on "hate campaigning" when his team goes digital to woo voters.

The Lendu assemblyman has instructed his officials not to engage in mudslinging against opposition leaders or demean the four assemblymen who caused the state government to collapse on Oct 4.

"I believe there is someone above us who will judge us and I don't need to attack anyone or resort to name-calling," he said in an interview.

"Winning or losing is part of an election and this doesn't mean we have to destroy rivals in the hearts and minds of the people."

The election was triggered following the dissolution of the Melaka state assembly after Sungai Udang assemblyman Idris Haron and three other assemblymen withdrew their support for Mr Sulaiman.

