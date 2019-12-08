Several PKR Youth leaders to be sacked over absence at party meetings, says chief

MELAKA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Several members of the PKR central youth leadership will be sacked for being absent from party meetings for more than a year, says youth chief Akmal Nasarullah Md Nasir.

"I admit that there are some in the youth central leadership who have not attended meetings for over a year."

"I feel that these four or five people are no longer interested in being part of the leadership, " he said during his winding-up speech at the PKR National Congress at the Melaka International Trade Centre on Sunday (Dec 8).

According to Akmal, he will file a motion to sack those concerned from the PKR central youth leadership.

Akmal said that is why the youth wing decided to publicly reveal the attendance details of those who attended youth central committee leadership meetings in its annual report.

"Let the members judge themselves, " he added.

In the report, Akmal's deputy Hilman Idham was among those with a poor attendance record, as he only turned up for one out of eight youth central committee leadership meetings.

In a veiled attack, Akmal took the opportunity to criticise certain elected representatives in PKR who are good at "pretending" in the party.

"There are some who seemed like human rights activists, but when that person becomes an elected representative, he is only busy following his 'political master' without principles and direction."

"There are elected representatives who want to show that they are generous and take care of the vulnerable. But, they only serve to enrich themselves."

"There are also leaders who do not care about the organisation at all and do not attend meetings, " he said.

Akmal urged PKR members not to be in cahoots with those who were "pretending" to be in the party.