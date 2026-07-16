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Seven-year-old boy dies after being hit by school bus in Johor

The boy was knocked down by his school bus shortly after being dropped off.

KLUANG, Johor - A seven-year-old boy died after he was knocked down by his school bus shortly after being dropped off in Taman Sri Lalang here.

Kluang Officer in-Charge of Police District Assistant Commissioner Bahrin Mohd Noh said the accident occurred along Jalan Bunga Raya 3 at about 4.20pm on July 15.

“Preliminary investigations found that the school bus, driven by a 36-year-old woman, had dropped off the pupil along Jalan Bunga Raya.

“After that, the bus turned into Jalan Bunga Raya 3 and was believed to have struck the child who was on the left side of the road.

“As a result of the collision, the boy fell onto the road and suffered severe head injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene,” he said in a statement on July 15.

Bahrin said the bus driver was traumatised by the incident and fainted at the scene.

She was taken to hospital for treatment and a urine test would be conducted once she is discharged from the ward.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.

Bahrin advised all road users to remain cautious, considerate and comply with traffic laws to prevent such incidents.

He also reminded school bus drivers to ensure the safety of pupils in their care is at an optimum level before continuing their journey. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK