Seven trapped in Laos cave after heavy rain triggers flash floods

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An eighth villager who managed to escape informed local leaders and the authorities about the others.

A rescue operation to reach seven villagers trapped inside a cave in Laos has entered its fifth day after heavy rain triggered flash flooding and blocked the cave’s entrance.

The incident took place in Long Chaeng district, Xaisomboun province, where the group had reportedly entered the cave to search for gold ore and hunt wild animals for subsistence. An eighth person managed to escape and alert the local authorities.

Thai rescue teams are now preparing to cross the border to support the mission, while Lao authorities continue efforts to pump water from the cave amid persistent rain.

Villagers entered the cave before heavy rain hit

According to FM91, citing the CIA Thailand Facebook page, a report from the provincial situation committee said the incident began during the day on May 20, when eight villagers left their village for an area about 1km away.

The group had gone there to search for gold ore and hunt wild animals, an activity they reportedly carried out as part of their livelihood.

They later entered a cave more than 100m deep. The entrance is narrow, with a steep passage leading down through several levels. Inside, the cave opens into multi-level chambers, each separated by about 10 to 20m, with rocks and hazardous terrain throughout.

Survivor recalls swimming through rising water

The eighth villager, who managed to escape, said he had reached the fourth level of the cave, about 40 to 50m from the entrance, when he noticed heavy rain continuing outside.

Large volumes of water then began pouring rapidly into the cave, quickly turning the situation critical. He said he decided to swim and climb back towards the entrance in order to survive.

The other seven members of the group remained trapped inside. It is still unclear how deep they had gone into the cave before the floodwater blocked their way out.

After escaping, the survivor immediately informed local leaders and the authorities, prompting an urgent rescue response.

Rescue complicated by confined-space risks

Initial assessments found that the site is a confined-space environment with severe risks. Rescuers face rising water levels, strong currents, narrow passages and possible oxygen limitations.

These factors mean the operation requires specialist equipment and personnel trained in confined-space and cave rescue work.

Lao authorities have mobilised administrative officials, soldiers, police, medical personnel and local residents to assist with the operation. Water pumps have been installed to drain the cave continuously, but rainfall in the area has slowed progress.

Thai rescue teams ready to assist

The Association of Volunteers for Lao People has formally requested support from Thai rescue teams, seeking confined-space rescue specialists and key equipment, including water pumps, generators and life-detection equipment.

Thai rescue networks have responded by preparing teams and equipment, including cave rescue divers, air-system equipment and search tools. They are expected to join the operation once coordination and border-crossing procedures are completed.

The Thai Rescue Diver Facebook page later reported that Thai rescue teams remained on standby after being informed that a team from China was already involved in the rescue effort.

The mission remains a race against time, with hopes still focused on bringing all seven trapped villagers out safely. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWROK