Seven nabbed by Malaysia police after ransom paid for release of kidnapped Singaporean: Report

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian police have arrested seven men believed to be involved in the kidnapping of a Singapore vegetable trader in Gelang Patah in southern Johor.

The men were arrested after his family paid a ransom of RM1 million (S$331,000) to the kidnappers, The Malaysian Insight news site reported on Tuesday (Feb 5), quoting Johor police chief Mohd Khalil Mohd Kader.

The businessman, who was in his 50s, was allegedly kidnapped on Jan 27. He was not named.

The family paid the ransom on Jan 31 and he was released a day later, the report said.

Police recovered several weapons and part of the ransom money in the operation to nab the suspects, The Malaysian Insight said.