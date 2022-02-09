Seven ministers boycott Thai PM's Cabinet meeting

BANGKOK • Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha yesterday suffered a boycott of his Cabinet meeting by seven ministers, in another sign of growing discord in the former army chief's troubled 18-party coalition.

The no-show by ministers from the Bhumjaithai Party, the second-largest coalition member, could be another embarrassment for Mr Prayut, whose Palang Pracharat Party was last month forced to expel a faction that controlled 21 parliamentary seats, accusing it of causing disunity.

The boycott was over their opposition to a government plan to extend by 30 years BTS Group Holdings' concession to operate the Green Line of Bangkok's elevated rail system, arguing it would see fares hiked. The extension is backed by another party in the coalition.

It was not immediately clear what impact, if any, the no-show would have on the government.

But the open snub underlines increasing chaos in Mr Prayut's coalition ahead of his final 12 months in office, said political scientist Titipol Phakdeewanich of Ubon Ratchathani University.

"Power bargaining is becoming more public between government factions, each upping their stakes as the election approaches," said Dr Titipol.

The government has struggled to mobilise lawmakers to pass legislation, with House sessions already called off four times this year over a lack of quorum, compared with eight times last year and only once in 2020.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said the Cabinet yesterday resolved to send the rail proposal back to the interior ministry for consultation with other agencies opposed to it.

REUTERS