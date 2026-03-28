Seven Malaysian ships will leave Strait of Hormuz soon, says foreign minister

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About 2,000 commercial vessels are currently stranded in the vicinity of the Strait of Hormuz.

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REMBAU – Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan says the seven Malaysian ships currently stranded in the Strait of Hormuz will be able to sail back soon.

“I have spoken to my Iranian counterpart and this was followed by a call by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian,” said the foreign minister when met at his Hari Raya open house in Rantau on March 28.

He said the Iranian government had agreed to allow the ships to pass through the strait.

“There will be a window when these tankers will be allowed to leave the strait and this could be anytime,” he said.

Mr Hasan added that a Malaysian cargo ship carrying fertiliser had been given the green light to sail through earlier.

He said the tankers were owned by Petronas, MISC, Sapura Energy and others.

Mr Hasan said the delays were also likely due to communication problems and the fact that many other vessels were also stranded.

According to reports, about 2,000 commercial vessels are currently stranded in the vicinity of the Strait of Hormuz. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK