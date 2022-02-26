Seven dead, 85 injured as quake hits W. Sumatra

At least seven people died and 85 were injured in Indonesia's West Sumatra province following a magnitude-6.1 earthquake yesterday morning.

Over 400 houses and buildings, including a school, halls and a mosque, in two of the hardest-hit regencies - West Pasaman and Pasaman - were damaged, according to the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB).

More than 5,000 residents sought refuge in temporary shelters at 35 locations across the disaster areas,

A BNPB quick response team was sent to both regions to assess the latest situation and identify needs of those affected, said agency chief Suharyanto in a media briefing in Jakarta. "We'll also set up command posts soon to coordinate efforts to mitigate the impact of the disaster," he said, adding that basic services would be provided for affected residents.

The quake struck near the western coast of Sumatra, about 17km north-east of West Pasaman at a depth of 10km, according to Indo-nesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG).

No tsunami warning was issued but the quake was felt in neighbouring provinces of Riau and North Sumatra, and as far away as Singapore and Malaysia.

Describing it as a "shallow crustal earthquake" during the media briefing, BMKG chief Dwikorita Karnawati advised people to remain on alert in the wake of aftershocks. She urged people to stay away from slopes and cliffs as aftershocks may cause landslides and rock falls, especially during rain.

Mudflows appeared in a few locations in Bonjol district in Pasaman following the quake, while a landslide occurred in Tigo Nagari district in the same regency, local media reported.

The earthquake occurred at 8.39am Indonesia Western Time (9.39am Singapore time). It was preceded by a magnitude-5.2 foreshock and followed by 15 aftershocks of various magnitudes until 10.06am, said Dr Dwikorita.

Pasaman resident Irpanda, who like many Indonesians goes by one name, felt the first and second tremors.

"At first, the quake lasted only a few seconds. People fled their houses and buildings nearby were swaying," he was quoted as saying on Metro TV.

"But another quake happened and it was so strong. More people fled their homes."

Patients in hospitals and health community centres in the affected regions also fled the facilities in panic, local media reported.

In Malaysia, the Malaysian Meteorological Department issued an alert on the incident on Twitter at 10.12am.

It said tremors could be felt in Selangor, Perak, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka and Johor.

Student Zhen Li, 17, was having online classes at home in a Kuala Lumpur suburb when she felt the tremors. "I was in the middle of maths class and I felt the chair move," she told The Straits Times.

Sitting in the Pacific "Ring of Fire" where tectonic plates collide, Indonesia experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activities, including earthquakes, which are sometimes followed by tsunamis.

• Additional reporting by Hazlin Hassan in Kuala Lumpur