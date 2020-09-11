7-day-old baby girl in Malaysia in critical condition after losing hand in pet dog attack

MALACCA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A pet dog mauled a baby girl, causing the seven-day-old child to lose her right hand.

Malacca Criminal Investigation Department chief Mohd Nor Yhazid Idris said the incident occurred at a house in Bachang on Tuesday (Sept 8).

He said that in the 10am incident, the child's aunt took her out to get some sunlight as the baby had developed jaundice.

"The child was in her cradle placed near the front grille of the house," he said on Friday, adding that the baby girl was the couple's first child.

Mr Mohd Nor said the aunt then went back inside to make arrangements to bathe the baby.

"However, she heard the baby crying and saw the dog viciously attacking the child," he said.

He said the aunt panicked and started screaming for help.

At the time, the child's father was on the upper floor tending to his wife, who was still in confinement.

"The baby, who was covered in a pool of blood, was rushed to a private hospital before being referred to the Melaka Hospital.

"The child was later referred to Kuala Lumpur Hospital and is still in critical condition," he said.

He added that the case would be investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, which provides provisions for ill-treatment, neglect, abandonment or exposure of children that leads to physical or emotional injuries.

Mr Mohd Nor said the dog that attacked the baby is a plott hound, a large breed said to have been originally bred to hunt bears.