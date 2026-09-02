Seven airlines offer free 10kg fruit check-in at 20 Thai airports

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The programme will run from Sept 1, 2026, to Aug 31, 2027, and is intended to help farmers distribute seasonal produce.

BANGKOK – Seven airlines will allow passengers to check up to 10kg of fresh fruit into the aircraft hold free of charge under a year-long programme covering 20 airports across Thailand.

The Commerce Ministry, through the Department of Internal Trade, has signed a cooperation agreement with the Transport Ministry’s Department of Airports and seven airline partners: Thai Airways International, Thai AirAsia, Bangkok Airways, Nok Air, Thai Lion Air, Thai Vietjet Air and EZY Airlines.

The programme will run from Sept 1, 2026, to Aug 31, 2027, and is intended to help farmers distribute seasonal produce, encourage consumption of Thai fruit and support domestic tourism.

Banjongjitt Angsusingh, adviser to the commerce minister, said the government was seeking a wider range of distribution channels for agricultural produce entering the market.

The cooperation would use the capabilities of airports and airlines to help travellers carry fruit home from producing areas and tourism destinations without having to pay additional transport charges, she said.

One free 10kg box per passenger

Passengers using the service will be entitled to one standard fruit box with a maximum weight of 10kg.

The Department of Internal Trade will supply the boxes to participating airports from Sept 1.

It will also work with provincial commerce offices to bring farmers into airport sales areas to sell seasonal fruit directly to travellers.

The Department of Airports will provide collection points for the boxes, assist passengers using the service and allocate temporary sales spaces for farmers at airports under its supervision.

The seven partner airlines will carry the fruit in their aircraft holds free of charge, subject to the 10kg limit per passenger, and promote the programme through their communication channels.

EZY Airlines is the official branding used by the participating Thai regional carrier.

Twenty airports join pilot programme

The service will initially be available at airports in Nan, Lampang, Tak, Phitsanulok, Loei, Udon Thani, Khon Kaen, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Roi Et, Ubon Ratchathani, Buri Ram, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Ranong, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Krabi, Trang and Narathiwat.

Passengers should contact the designated service point at the airport to receive their fruit box before checking it into the hold.

The authorities initially aim to distribute 100,000 boxes, representing capacity for approximately 1,000 tonnes of fruit.

Fresh fruit only, with strict packaging rules

Only fresh fruit will be accepted under the programme. The total weight must not exceed 10kg, and the fruit must be dry and free from moisture.

Passengers must use the official box supplied by the Department of Internal Trade at the airport service point. The container must be securely closed with adhesive tape or straps to prevent ants, insects and foreign objects from entering, as well as to stop liquid or odours from escaping.

Durian and other strongly scented fruit will not be accepted either in the cabin or as checked baggage because their smell could disturb other passengers.

“Before bringing fruit on a flight, passengers should ensure that it is packed properly,” Banjongjitt said.

“Durian and other strongly scented fruit must not be carried on board or placed in the aircraft hold, so that the smell does not disturb other passengers and everyone can enjoy a convenient and smooth journey.” THE NATION/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK