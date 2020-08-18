Separated by the Causeway, Malaysian mums watch their babies grow via smartphone

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - When a first-time mother gave birth in January last year, she did not expect she would only get to watch her baby grow up via her smartphone.

The 34-year-old Malaysian, who only wanted to be known as Ms Chan, has been working in Singapore for 13 years. She last saw her baby in March before the government closed the border because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Like many other Malaysian mothers working across the border, Ms Chan was stranded in the island republic and could only watch her baby boy via daily video calls with her family.

"Before the pandemic, I usually go home three to four times a week.

"Never have I imagined that I would have to spend more than five months away from my family," she said in an interview.

Ms Chan also insisted on pumping breast milk and sending home the frozen packs so that her baby could feel close to her in some way.

She said she did not mind going through great lengths to do all this, despite the cost and how challenging it was initially to look for courier companies willing to help.

"I want my baby to still feel his mother's love although I cannot be there to bond with him physically," she said.

Ms Chan is looking forward to returning to Johor Baru on Saturday (Aug 22) and said she would undergo a 14-day quarantine before she would be able to finally reunite with her family.

Also in the same situation was accounts administrator Jazerel See, 34, who was one of the women who initiated the drive to help other breastfeeding mothers send frozen breast milk back to Malaysia.

"After many stumbling blocks and rejections from logistics companies, we finally found a kind-hearted owner of a company who was willing to help us," she said.

With help from Stulang assemblyman Andrew Chen, they carried out seven rounds of transporting breast milk home.

Ms See, who has a 10-month-old baby at home in Seri Alam in Johor Baru, said she and her husband decided that they would only return home for Chinese New Year next year as the cost for a couple to undergo quarantine in Malaysia and later quarantine in Singapore upon return was too high.

Mother of two Charlotte Lok, 33, a nutritionist working in Singapore for the past six years, said she initially intended to commute across the border as frequently as possible in order to make the most of her second baby's tender years.

"When I last held my 13-month-old baby boy in my arms, he was just starting to crawl, and now he is already learning to walk," she said, adding that she was thankful that her four-year-old daughter was living with her in Singapore.