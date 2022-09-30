Senior Indonesian officials 'targeted by spyware last year'

JAKARTA - More than a dozen senior Indonesian government and military officials were targeted last year with spy software designed by an Israeli surveillance firm, according to nine people with knowledge of the matter.

Six of the individuals themselves told Reuters they were targeted.

The targets included Chief Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto, senior military personnel, two regional diplomats, and advisers in Indonesia's defence and foreign affairs ministries, according to those who disclosed the information to Reuters.

Six of the Indonesian officials and advisers targeted said they received an e-mail message from Apple in November 2021 telling them that Apple believed officials were being "targeted by state-sponsored attackers".

Apple has not disclosed the identities or number of users targeted. The company declined to comment for this story.

Apple and security researchers have said the recipients of the warnings were targeted using ForcedEntry, an advanced piece of software that has been used by Israeli cyber surveillance vendor NSO Group to help foreign spy agencies remotely and invisibly take control of iPhones.

Another Israeli cyber firm, QuaDream, has developed a nearly identical hacking tool.

Reuters was unable to determine who made or used the spyware to target the Indonesian officials, whether the attempts were successful, and, if so, what the hackers might have obtained as a result.

The attempt to target Indonesian officials, which has not previously been reported, is one of the biggest cases yet seen of the software being used against government, military and defence ministry personnel, according to cybersecurity experts.

Spokesmen for the Indonesian government, the Indonesian military, the Indonesian Defence Ministry and the Indonesian Cyber and Crypto Agency (BSSN) did not respond to requests for comments and e-mailed questions.

A spokesman for the Foreign Affairs Ministry said he was unaware of the case and referred Reuters to BSSN.

Mr Airlangga Hartarto, a top ally of Indonesian President Joko Widodo, did not respond to questions sent to him by Reuters, nor did his representatives.

The use of ForcedEntry, which exploits a flaw in iPhones through a new hacking technique that requires no user interactions, was made public by cybersecurity watchdog Citizen Lab in September 2021.