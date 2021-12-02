Senior American diplomat vows more engagement with Asean

JAKARTA • The United States wants to increase its presence and engagement with South-east Asian nations to demonstrate its commitment to Asean centrality, its senior diplomat for East Asian affairs has said.

US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asia Daniel Kritenbrink, who was in Jakarta on Monday and Tuesday, said his country was committed to peace and stability across the wider Indo-Pacific region.

He is on a four-country tour that includes Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand.

In Jakarta, he met Deputy Foreign Minister Mahendra Siregar, the foreign ministry's director-general for American and European affairs Ngurah Swajaya, and director-general for Asean affairs Sidharto Suryodipuro. He also met Health Minister Budi Gunadi and Asean secretary-general Lim Jock Hoi.

The US mission to Asean tweeted that both sides were "working to defend the rules-based international order and tackle global challenges like Covid-19 and the climate crisis".

The visit comes as multiple reports in the region indicated that the US was planning to step up its game by hosting an in-person summit between President Joe Biden and Asean leaders in Washington next year.

Mr Kritenbrink said the US already enjoyed a strong presence in the region, highlighting trade and investment flows with Asean countries, and its significant security presence. Several nations in the region, like the Philippines, are defence allies, with guaranteed backing from the US in the event of a security threat.

The US official said numerous high-level visits to the region served to show Washington's commitment. "There is no question about America's presence here," he told reporters at the US Embassy on Tuesday.

The Biden administration previously sent Vice-President Kamala Harris to Singapore and Vietnam, Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin to Singapore, Vietnam and the Philippines, and the second-in-command at the State Department, Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman, to Indonesia, Thailand and Cambodia.

Mr Biden also met Indonesia's President Joko Widodo on the sidelines of the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Scotland last month.

There has been unease over spotty US engagement with Asean, with Indonesia, where the Asean Secretariat is located, continuing its call on Washington to appoint an ambassador to the bloc. The last ambassador was recalled early during then President Donald Trump's administration.

Mr Sidharto told The Jakarta Post that both sides "spoke in general" about the planned US-Asean summit but that the final date was still to be confirmed.

Foreign policy scholar Dewi Fortuna Anwar told the Post on Tuesday: "It would be very hard for the US to keep saying that it is paying equal attention to Asean without appointing an ambassador." She added: "All other dialogue partners and members of the East Asia Summit have their ambassadors in Jakarta."

THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK