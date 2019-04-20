Selangor water disruption for repairs at plant to hit 4 million

PUTRAJAYA • Over four million consumers in Malaysia have been advised to store two days' worth of water, ahead of the biggest water cut so far in Selangor state beginning next Wednesday.

The taps are expected to run dry for 86 hours to facilitate critical repairs at a treatment plant managed by Pengurusan Air Selangor.

"Although the water disruption is expected to last for 86 hours, we expect water supply to resume to 50 per cent of the affected areas within 24 hours of repair works being done," Air Selangor chief Suhaimi Kamaralzaman said during a press conference at the National Water Services Commission (Span) yesterday.

Mr Suhaimi said water tankers will be deployed from Wednesday at critical sites such as hospitals, medical centres and haemodialysis centres. "Consumers can also request water supply... such as to facilitate wedding celebrations or funerals," he added.

Over 620,000 households in the districts of Klang, Shah Alam, Petaling, Gombak, Kuala Lumpur, Kuala Langat and Kuala Selangor will be affected by the disruption.

Span chairman Charles Santiago said the disruption was unavoidable due to the critical situation at the Selangor River Phase 2 Water Treatment Plant, which required immediate attention. "It is critical that urgent repair works are done immediately to avoid an explosion at the plant," he said.

According to Mr Santiago, this was due to the deterioration in the plant's 32-kilowatt electrical cable and water piping systems.

He said Air Selangor had notified Span of the situation on March 27. The repair works were approved on April 10.

He noted that plans had been made last December for repairs to commence in July. However, the current situation warranted immediate action.

If there were an explosion at the plant, he said, the disruption would be worse, owing to the approaching May 1 holiday as well as the coming fasting month and Hari Raya festivities.

